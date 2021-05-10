States, DC ranked by total medical school grads

New York had the most medical school graduates in 2019 of all states, according to a ranking Kaiser Family Foundation released May 7.

The list is based on 2019 data from the Association of American Medical Colleges and American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine. Figures represent the number of graduates from allopathic and osteopathic medical schools in each state.

In 2019, there were 26,661 total medical school graduates in the U.S.

Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up.

Note: The list excludes Alaska, Delaware, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming which have no independent medical schools.

New York — 2,440 medical school graduates Pennsylvania — 1,832 Texas — 1,748 California — 1,633 Florida — 1,307 Illinois — 1,274 Ohio — 1,219 Michigan — 1,199 Missouri — 904 Virginia — 869 Georgia — 687 Massachusetts — 669 Tennessee — 666 North Carolina — 643 Alabama — 583 New Jersey — 578 Arizona — 504 South Carolina — 503 Indiana — 499 Louisiana — 482 District of Columbia — 459 Maryland — 448 Wisconsin — 418 Kentucky — 401 Washington — 389 Iowa — 361 West Virginia — 360 Colorado — 320 Nebraska — 291 Minnesota — 273 Oklahoma — 271 Connecticut — 267 Mississippi — 238 Kansas — 203 Nevada — 192 Maine — 178 Arkansas — 163 Rhode Island — 128 Oregon — 126 Utah — 118 Vermont — 105 New Hampshire — 100 New Mexico — 93 Hawaii — 73 North Dakota — 70 South Dakota — 61

