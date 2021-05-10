States, DC ranked by total medical school grads
New York had the most medical school graduates in 2019 of all states, according to a ranking Kaiser Family Foundation released May 7.
The list is based on 2019 data from the Association of American Medical Colleges and American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine. Figures represent the number of graduates from allopathic and osteopathic medical schools in each state.
In 2019, there were 26,661 total medical school graduates in the U.S.
Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up.
Note: The list excludes Alaska, Delaware, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming which have no independent medical schools.
- New York — 2,440 medical school graduates
- Pennsylvania — 1,832
- Texas — 1,748
- California — 1,633
- Florida — 1,307
- Illinois — 1,274
- Ohio — 1,219
- Michigan — 1,199
- Missouri — 904
- Virginia — 869
- Georgia — 687
- Massachusetts — 669
- Tennessee — 666
- North Carolina — 643
- Alabama — 583
- New Jersey — 578
- Arizona — 504
- South Carolina — 503
- Indiana — 499
- Louisiana — 482
- District of Columbia — 459
- Maryland — 448
- Wisconsin — 418
- Kentucky — 401
- Washington — 389
- Iowa — 361
- West Virginia — 360
- Colorado — 320
- Nebraska — 291
- Minnesota — 273
- Oklahoma — 271
- Connecticut — 267
- Mississippi — 238
- Kansas — 203
- Nevada — 192
- Maine — 178
- Arkansas — 163
- Rhode Island — 128
- Oregon — 126
- Utah — 118
- Vermont — 105
- New Hampshire — 100
- New Mexico — 93
- Hawaii — 73
- North Dakota — 70
- South Dakota — 61
