States, DC ranked by total medical school grads

New York had the most medical school graduates in 2019 of all states, according to a ranking Kaiser Family Foundation released May 7.

The list is based on 2019 data from the Association of American Medical Colleges and American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine. Figures represent the number of graduates from allopathic and osteopathic medical schools in each state.

In 2019, there were 26,661 total medical school graduates in the U.S.

Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up.

Note: The list excludes Alaska, Delaware, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming which have  no independent medical schools.

  1. New York — 2,440 medical school graduates 
  2. Pennsylvania — 1,832
  3. Texas — 1,748
  4. California — 1,633
  5. Florida — 1,307
  6. Illinois — 1,274
  7. Ohio — 1,219
  8. Michigan — 1,199
  9. Missouri — 904
  10. Virginia — 869
  11. Georgia — 687
  12. Massachusetts — 669
  13. Tennessee — 666
  14. North Carolina — 643
  15. Alabama — 583
  16. New Jersey — 578
  17. Arizona — 504
  18. South Carolina — 503
  19. Indiana — 499
  20. Louisiana — 482
  21. District of Columbia — 459
  22. Maryland — 448
  23. Wisconsin — 418
  24. Kentucky — 401
  25. Washington — 389
  26. Iowa — 361
  27. West Virginia — 360
  28. Colorado — 320
  29. Nebraska — 291
  30. Minnesota — 273
  31. Oklahoma — 271
  32. Connecticut — 267
  33. Mississippi — 238
  34. Kansas — 203
  35. Nevada — 192
  36. Maine — 178
  37. Arkansas — 163
  38. Rhode Island — 128
  39. Oregon — 126
  40. Utah — 118
  41. Vermont — 105
  42. New Hampshire — 100
  43. New Mexico — 93
  44. Hawaii — 73
  45. North Dakota — 70
  46. South Dakota — 61

