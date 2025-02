Primary care provider gaps, ranked by state

Access to primary care remains a challenge for millions of Americans, with some states facing more severe shortages than others, according to a new analysis from KFF.

The report is based on a quarterly summary of designated Health Professional Shortage Area statistics published Dec. 31 by HHS, the Bureau of Health Workforce and the Health Resources and Services Administration. HPSA designations are given to areas where the population-to-provider ratio for primary care meets or exceeds 3,500 to 1, or 3,000 to 1 in high-need communities.

As of Dec. 31, 7,718 areas in the U.S. were designated as health professional shortage areas, affecting 76.3 million people. While this marks a decrease of 271 shortage areas since 2021, only 47.2% of primary care needs are currently being met nationwide. Closing the gap would require an estimated 13,273 additional primary care practitioners.

Below is a breakdown of how each state and Washington, D.C., rank based on the percentage of primary care needs met. This metric assesses how well a state's current primary care workforce meets federal adequacy standards. The "practitioners needed to remove HPSA designation" metric reflects the additional number of physicians needed to eliminate these shortages. These figures do not account for the contributions of nurse practitioners or physician assistants, who may help expand primary care access in some regions.





1. Vermont

Percent of need met: 77.83%

Practitioners needed: 0

2. Connecticut

Percent of need met: 74.98%

Practitioners needed: 53

3. New Hampshire

Percent of need met: 74.85%

Practitioners needed: 10

4. Rhode Island

Percent of need met: 72.13%

Practitioners needed: 13

5. New Jersey

Percent of need met: 69.24%

Practitioners needed: 19

6. Louisiana

Percent of need met: 67.77%

Practitioners needed: 207

7. Wisconsin

Percent of need met: 66.50%

Practitioners needed: 138

8. South Carolina

Percent of need met: 66.41%

Practitioners needed: 162

9. Alabama

Percent of need met: 66.22%

Practitioners needed: 220

10. Virginia

Percent of need met: 65.55%

Practitioners needed: 210

11. Arkansas

Percent of need met: 65.31%

Practitioners needed: 131

12. Utah

Percent of need met: 65.14%

Practitioners needed: 72

13. Tennessee

Percent of need met: 64.93%

Practitioners needed: 272

14. Oregon

Percent of need met: 62.56%

Practitioners needed: 107

15. Pennsylvania

Percent of need met: 56.44%

Practitioners needed: 73

16. Wyoming

Percent of need met: 55.98%

Practitioners needed: 23

17. Minnesota

Percent of need met: 55.03%

Practitioners needed: 193

18. Texas

Percent of need met: 54.49%

Practitioners needed: 885

19. California

Percent of need met: 54.48%

Practitioners needed: 971

20. Indiana

Percent of need met: 51.99%

Practitioners needed: 332

21. West Virginia

Percent of need met: 50.10%

Practitioners needed: 123

22. Kansas

Percent of need met: 49.32%

Practitioners needed: 113

23. North Carolina

Percent of need met: 46.81%

Practitioners needed: 408

24. Illinois

Percent of need met: 46.66%

Practitioners needed: 527

25. Mississippi

Percent of need met: 46.57%

Practitioners needed: 251

26. Michigan

Percent of need met: 45.96%

Practitioners needed: 490

27. Maine

Percent of need met: 44.54%

Practitioners needed: 18

28. Montana

Percent of need met: 44.11%

Practitioners needed: 50

29. Hawaii

Percent of need met: 43.55%

Practitioners needed: 87

30. Colorado

Percent of need met: 43.14%

Practitioners needed: 159

31. Ohio

Percent of need met: 43.13%

Practitioners needed: 361

32. Idaho

Percent of need met: 42.53%

Practitioners needed: 99

33. Nevada

Percent of need met: 42.06%

Practitioners needed: 182

34. Nebraska

Percent of need met: 41.70%

Practitioners needed: 21

35. Massachusetts

Percent of need met: 40.28%

Practitioners needed: 94

36. New Mexico

Percent of need met: 39.74%

Practitioners needed: 200

37. Washington

Percent of need met: 39.10%

Practitioners needed: 499

38. Georgia

Percent of need met: 38.14%

Practitioners needed: 586

39. Florida

Percent of need met: 36.53%

Practitioners needed: 1,336

40. New York

Percent of need met: 35.45%

Practitioners needed: 1,013

41. Arizona

Percent of need met: 35.42%

Practitioners needed: 493

42. Kentucky

Percent of need met: 35.01%

Practitioners needed: 305

43. South Dakota

Percent of need met: 33.59%

Practitioners needed: 49

44. Oklahoma

Percent of need met: 33.26%

Practitioners needed: 297

45. North Dakota

Percent of need met: 33.24%

Practitioners needed: 39

46. Iowa

Percent of need met: 31.30%

Practitioners needed: 159

47. Maryland

Percent of need met: 28.76%

Practitioners needed: 282

48. Missouri

Percent of need met: 22.27%

Practitioners needed: 476

49. Alaska

Percent of need met: 20.71%

Practitioners needed: 73

50. Delaware

Percent of need met: 14.85%

Practitioners needed: 71

51. District of Columbia

Percent of need met: 0.23%*

Practitioners needed: 96



*While Washington, D.C., ranks last with only 0.23% of its primary care needs met, this figure may reflect a high concentration of designated shortage areas rather than an overall lack of providers across the district.