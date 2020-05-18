Number of COVID-19 tests performed by state - May 18

Anuja Vaidya (Twitter) - Print  | 

About 11.5 million tests have been performed for the novel coronavirus in the U.S., as of 2:13 p.m. CDT May 18, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

The COVID Tracking Project collects novel coronavirus testing data from the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

Here's how the 50 states and D.C. stack up, by number of tests performed, as of May 18:

1. New York: 1.41 million

2. California: 1.23 million

3. Texas: 693,276

4. Florida: 653,271

5. Illinois: 581,944

6. New Jersey: 487,565

7. Massachusetts: 460,826

8. Michigan: 396,958

9. Georgia: 351,175

10. Pennsylvania: 332,904

11. Tennessee: 325,280

12. Washington: 280,993

13. Louisiana: 265,170

14. Ohio: 264,462

15. North Carolina: 248,944

16. Maryland: 194,926

17. Virginia: 190,888

18. Indiana: 177,243

19. Utah: 170,752

20. Connecticut: 170,607

21. Alabama: 156,350

22. Wisconsin: 152,399

23. Arizona: 151,761

24. Missouri: 157,044

25. Minnesota: 150,585

26. Kentucky: 129,685

27. New Mexico: 128,584

28. Colorado: 125,548

29. Oklahoma: 123,472

30. South Carolina: 120,331

31. Mississippi: 113,126

32. Rhode Island: 112,550

33. Iowa: 100,241

34. Oregon: 94,356

35. Arkansas: 85,185

36. Nevada: 80,637

37. West Virginia: 75,490

38. Nebraska: 65,640

39. Kansas: 61,592

40. North Dakota: 55,221

41. New Hampshire: 45,968

42. Hawaii: 41,674

43. Delaware: 40,865

44. Idaho: 36,672

45. District of Columbia: 36,526

46. Alaska: 34,651

47. South Dakota: 28,559

48. Montana: 26,885

49. Maine: 23,779

50. Vermont: 22,282

51. Wyoming: 17,085

More articles on rankings and ratings: 
Top 10 specialties with highest percentage of female physicians
20 largest healthcare companies in the world
Where patients are staying home least: State-by-state breakdown

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers