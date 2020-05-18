Number of COVID-19 tests performed by state - May 18

About 11.5 million tests have been performed for the novel coronavirus in the U.S., as of 2:13 p.m. CDT May 18, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

The COVID Tracking Project collects novel coronavirus testing data from the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

Here's how the 50 states and D.C. stack up, by number of tests performed, as of May 18:

1. New York: 1.41 million

2. California: 1.23 million

3. Texas: 693,276



4. Florida: 653,271

5. Illinois: 581,944

6. New Jersey: 487,565



7. Massachusetts: 460,826

8. Michigan: 396,958

9. Georgia: 351,175



10. Pennsylvania: 332,904

11. Tennessee: 325,280

12. Washington: 280,993

13. Louisiana: 265,170

14. Ohio: 264,462

15. North Carolina: 248,944

16. Maryland: 194,926

17. Virginia: 190,888



18. Indiana: 177,243



19. Utah: 170,752

20. Connecticut: 170,607

21. Alabama: 156,350



22. Wisconsin: 152,399



23. Arizona: 151,761

24. Missouri: 157,044

25. Minnesota: 150,585

26. Kentucky: 129,685



27. New Mexico: 128,584



28. Colorado: 125,548

29. Oklahoma: 123,472

30. South Carolina: 120,331



31. Mississippi: 113,126



32. Rhode Island: 112,550

33. Iowa: 100,241

34. Oregon: 94,356

35. Arkansas: 85,185

36. Nevada: 80,637

37. West Virginia: 75,490

38. Nebraska: 65,640



39. Kansas: 61,592

40. North Dakota: 55,221

41. New Hampshire: 45,968



42. Hawaii: 41,674

43. Delaware: 40,865



44. Idaho: 36,672

45. District of Columbia: 36,526

46. Alaska: 34,651

47. South Dakota: 28,559

48. Montana: 26,885



49. Maine: 23,779

50. Vermont: 22,282

51. Wyoming: 17,085

