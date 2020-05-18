Number of COVID-19 tests performed by state - May 18
About 11.5 million tests have been performed for the novel coronavirus in the U.S., as of 2:13 p.m. CDT May 18, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.
The COVID Tracking Project collects novel coronavirus testing data from the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
Here's how the 50 states and D.C. stack up, by number of tests performed, as of May 18:
1. New York: 1.41 million
2. California: 1.23 million
3. Texas: 693,276
4. Florida: 653,271
5. Illinois: 581,944
6. New Jersey: 487,565
7. Massachusetts: 460,826
8. Michigan: 396,958
9. Georgia: 351,175
10. Pennsylvania: 332,904
11. Tennessee: 325,280
12. Washington: 280,993
13. Louisiana: 265,170
14. Ohio: 264,462
15. North Carolina: 248,944
16. Maryland: 194,926
17. Virginia: 190,888
18. Indiana: 177,243
19. Utah: 170,752
20. Connecticut: 170,607
21. Alabama: 156,350
22. Wisconsin: 152,399
23. Arizona: 151,761
24. Missouri: 157,044
25. Minnesota: 150,585
26. Kentucky: 129,685
27. New Mexico: 128,584
28. Colorado: 125,548
29. Oklahoma: 123,472
30. South Carolina: 120,331
31. Mississippi: 113,126
32. Rhode Island: 112,550
33. Iowa: 100,241
34. Oregon: 94,356
35. Arkansas: 85,185
36. Nevada: 80,637
37. West Virginia: 75,490
38. Nebraska: 65,640
39. Kansas: 61,592
40. North Dakota: 55,221
41. New Hampshire: 45,968
42. Hawaii: 41,674
43. Delaware: 40,865
44. Idaho: 36,672
45. District of Columbia: 36,526
46. Alaska: 34,651
47. South Dakota: 28,559
48. Montana: 26,885
49. Maine: 23,779
50. Vermont: 22,282
51. Wyoming: 17,085
