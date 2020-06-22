Number of COVID-19 tests performed by state - June 22
In the U.S., about 27 million tests have been performed to detect the novel coronavirus as of 12:16 p.m. CDT June 22, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.
The COVID Tracking Project collects coronavirus testing data from the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
Here's how the 50 states and D.C. stack up, by number of tests performed, as of June 22:
1. New York: 3.4 million
2. California: 3.3 million
3. Florida: 1.6 million
4. Texas: 1.5 million
5. Illinois: 1.3 million
6. New Jersey: 1.2 million
7. Michigan: 907,426
8. Massachusetts: 773,320
9. North Carolina: 745,775
10. Georgia: 694,384
11. Tennessee: 685,629
12. Pennsylvania: 657,745
13. Ohio: 643,221
14. Louisiana: 610,812
15. Virginia: 545,973
16. Minnesota: 504,363
17. Wisconsin: 485,306
18. Maryland: 469,031
19. Washington: 466,099
20. Arizona: 419,744
21. Indiana: 411,920
22. Connecticut: 395,428
23. Alabama: 344,678
24. Kentucky: 317,281
25. Missouri: 315,157
26. South Carolina: 302,667
27. Utah: 296,395
28. New Mexico: 293,431
29. Oklahoma: 282,440
30. Colorado: 278,386
31. Iowa: 257,152
32. Arkansas: 242,234
33. Nevada: 241,691
34. Mississippi: 238,715
35. Rhode Island: 214,589
36. Oregon: 202,611
37. Nebraska: 154,241
38. West Virginia: 150,589
39. Kansas: 147,649
40. New Hampshire: 105,885
41. North Dakota: 96,173
42. Delaware: 94,974
43. Alaska: 88,051
44. Maine: 80,990
45. District of Columbia: 79,522
46. South Dakota: 73,026
47. Idaho: 72,968
48. Montana: 70,357
49. Hawaii: 67,860
50. Vermont: 57,845
51. Wyoming: 27,359
