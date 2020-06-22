Number of COVID-19 tests performed by state - June 22

In the U.S., about 27 million tests have been performed to detect the novel coronavirus as of 12:16 p.m. CDT June 22, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

The COVID Tracking Project collects coronavirus testing data from the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

Here's how the 50 states and D.C. stack up, by number of tests performed, as of June 22:

1. New York: 3.4 million

2. California: 3.3 million

3. Florida: 1.6 million

4. Texas: 1.5 million

5. Illinois: 1.3 million

6. New Jersey: 1.2 million

7. Michigan: 907,426

8. Massachusetts: 773,320

9. North Carolina: 745,775

10. Georgia: 694,384

11. Tennessee: 685,629

12. Pennsylvania: 657,745

13. Ohio: 643,221

14. Louisiana: 610,812

15. Virginia: 545,973

16. Minnesota: 504,363

17. Wisconsin: 485,306

18. Maryland: 469,031



19. Washington: 466,099

20. Arizona: 419,744



21. Indiana: 411,920

22. Connecticut: 395,428

23. Alabama: 344,678

24. Kentucky: 317,281

25. Missouri: 315,157

26. South Carolina: 302,667



27. Utah: 296,395

28. New Mexico: 293,431

29. Oklahoma: 282,440

30. Colorado: 278,386

31. Iowa: 257,152

32. Arkansas: 242,234



33. Nevada: 241,691



34. Mississippi: 238,715

35. Rhode Island: 214,589

36. Oregon: 202,611

37. Nebraska: 154,241

38. West Virginia: 150,589

39. Kansas: 147,649

40. New Hampshire: 105,885

41. North Dakota: 96,173

42. Delaware: 94,974

43. Alaska: 88,051

44. Maine: 80,990

45. District of Columbia: 79,522



46. South Dakota: 73,026

47. Idaho: 72,968

48. Montana: 70,357



49. Hawaii: 67,860

50. Vermont: 57,845

51. Wyoming: 27,359

