Number of COVID-19 tests performed by state – June 1

About 16.9 million tests have been performed for the novel coronavirus in the U.S., as of 2:13 a.m. CDT June 1, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

The COVID Tracking Project collects novel coronavirus testing data from the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

Here's how the 50 states and D.C. stack up, by number of tests performed, as of June 1:

1. New York: 2.06 million

2. California: 1.94 million

3. Florida: 1.02 million

4. Texas: 951,865

5. Illinois: 898,259

6. New Jersey: 746,145

7. Massachusetts: 592,853

8. Michigan: 554,630



9. Georgia: 465,525

10. Pennsylvania: 455,657

11. Tennessee: 435,977

12. North Carolina: 416,289

13. Ohio: 390,908



14. Louisiana: 375,109

15. Washington: 354,354

16. Virginia: 315,891

17. Maryland: 301,881

18. Wisconsin: 268,717



19. Indiana: 261,546

20. Connecticut: 250,046

21. Minnesota: 249,519

22. Arizona: 225,206



23. Alabama: 217,553



24. Utah: 213,914

25. Kentucky: 213,753



26. South Carolina: 200,216

27. New Mexico: 194,447

28. Missouri: 193,561

29. Oklahoma: 193,206

30. Colorado: 180,627

31. Mississippi: 171,837

32. Iowa: 156,296



33. Rhode Island: 154,493

34. Nevada: 142,560

35. Arkansas: 129,515



36. Oregon: 129,201

37. Nebraska: 101,142

38. West Virginia: 97,622

39. Kansas: 94,949

40. North Dakota: 72,040

41. New Hampshire: 71,488

42. Delaware: 60,671

43. Hawaii: 54,620

44. Alaska: 51,695

45. Maine: 49,609



46. Idaho: 46,697

47. District of Columbia: 46,483



48. South Dakota: 44,128

49. Montana: 39,798

50. Vermont: 33,970

51. Wyoming: 24,393

