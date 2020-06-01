Number of COVID-19 tests performed by state – June 1
About 16.9 million tests have been performed for the novel coronavirus in the U.S., as of 2:13 a.m. CDT June 1, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.
The COVID Tracking Project collects novel coronavirus testing data from the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
Here's how the 50 states and D.C. stack up, by number of tests performed, as of June 1:
1. New York: 2.06 million
2. California: 1.94 million
3. Florida: 1.02 million
4. Texas: 951,865
5. Illinois: 898,259
6. New Jersey: 746,145
7. Massachusetts: 592,853
8. Michigan: 554,630
9. Georgia: 465,525
10. Pennsylvania: 455,657
11. Tennessee: 435,977
12. North Carolina: 416,289
13. Ohio: 390,908
14. Louisiana: 375,109
15. Washington: 354,354
16. Virginia: 315,891
17. Maryland: 301,881
18. Wisconsin: 268,717
19. Indiana: 261,546
20. Connecticut: 250,046
21. Minnesota: 249,519
22. Arizona: 225,206
23. Alabama: 217,553
24. Utah: 213,914
25. Kentucky: 213,753
26. South Carolina: 200,216
27. New Mexico: 194,447
28. Missouri: 193,561
29. Oklahoma: 193,206
30. Colorado: 180,627
31. Mississippi: 171,837
32. Iowa: 156,296
33. Rhode Island: 154,493
34. Nevada: 142,560
35. Arkansas: 129,515
36. Oregon: 129,201
37. Nebraska: 101,142
38. West Virginia: 97,622
39. Kansas: 94,949
40. North Dakota: 72,040
41. New Hampshire: 71,488
42. Delaware: 60,671
43. Hawaii: 54,620
44. Alaska: 51,695
45. Maine: 49,609
46. Idaho: 46,697
47. District of Columbia: 46,483
48. South Dakota: 44,128
49. Montana: 39,798
50. Vermont: 33,970
51. Wyoming: 24,393
More articles on rankings and ratings:
Update: 10 states with biggest, smallest growth in unemployment due to COVID-19
10 states with the best, worst health infrastructure during pandemic
20 largest healthcare companies in the world
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.