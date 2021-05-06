How CMS ranked US News' 20 Honor Roll hospitals

CMS updated its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings April 28, and 11 of U.S. News & World Report's 2020-21 20 Honor Roll hospitals received a five-star rating.

Here are U.S. News' 20 Honor Roll hospitals ranked in order (including ties), along with their overall CMS star rating:

1. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) — 5 stars

2. Cleveland Clinic — 5 stars

3. Johns Hopkins (Baltimore) — 4 stars

4. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City) — 4 stars

4. UCLA Medical Center — 4 stars

6. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston) — 5 stars

7. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles) — 5 stars

8. UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco) — 4 stars

9. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City) — 5 stars

10. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago) — 5 stars

11. University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor) — 5 stars

12. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston) — 4 stars

13. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital (Palo Alto, Calif.) — 5 stars

14. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City) — 4 stars

15. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia) — 4 stars

16. Mayo Clinic-Phoenix — 5 stars

17. Rush University Medical Center (Chicago) — 5 stars

18. Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis) — 3 stars

18. Keck Hospital of USC (Los Angeles) — 4 stars

20. Houston Methodist Hospital — 5 stars

