How CMS ranked US News' 20 Honor Roll hospitals
CMS updated its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings April 28, and 11 of U.S. News & World Report's 2020-21 20 Honor Roll hospitals received a five-star rating.
Here are U.S. News' 20 Honor Roll hospitals ranked in order (including ties), along with their overall CMS star rating:
1. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) — 5 stars
2. Cleveland Clinic — 5 stars
3. Johns Hopkins (Baltimore) — 4 stars
4. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City) — 4 stars
4. UCLA Medical Center — 4 stars
6. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston) — 5 stars
7. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles) — 5 stars
8. UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco) — 4 stars
9. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City) — 5 stars
10. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago) — 5 stars
11. University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor) — 5 stars
12. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston) — 4 stars
13. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital (Palo Alto, Calif.) — 5 stars
14. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City) — 4 stars
15. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia) — 4 stars
16. Mayo Clinic-Phoenix — 5 stars
17. Rush University Medical Center (Chicago) — 5 stars
18. Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis) — 3 stars
18. Keck Hospital of USC (Los Angeles) — 4 stars
20. Houston Methodist Hospital — 5 stars
