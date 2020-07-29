Forbes: 22 health systems among the best employers for women in 2020

Forbes released its 2020 list of America's Best Employers for Women and included 22 health systems.

To generate the list, Forbes worked with the research firm Statista to survey 75,000 Americans, including 45,000 women. The survey went to individuals working for organizations with more than 1,000 employees in 31 industries and answered questions about company culture, career development, image, working condition, salary, wage and diversity.

Here are the health systems appearing on the list and their overall rank:

1. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): 13

2. OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.): 20

3. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital: 24

4. Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital: 26

5. University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center: 48

6. UF Health (Gainesville, Fla.): 50

7. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (Memphis, Tenn.): 52

8. MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston): 54

9. Cincinnati Children's: 63

10. Emory Healthcare (Atlanta): 71

11. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia): 79

12. OhioHealth (Columbus): 91

13. Sutter Health (Sacramento): 101

14. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.): 105

15. Novant Health (North Carolina): 120

16. Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City, Utah): 122

17. University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics (Iowa City): 123

18. Main Line Health (Berwyn, Pa.): 146

19. Mercy Health (Muskegon, Mich.): 171

20. UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa): 176

21. Henry Ford Health System (Detroit): 186

22. Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, Va.): 202

