Forbes: 22 health systems among the best employers for women in 2020
Forbes released its 2020 list of America's Best Employers for Women and included 22 health systems.
To generate the list, Forbes worked with the research firm Statista to survey 75,000 Americans, including 45,000 women. The survey went to individuals working for organizations with more than 1,000 employees in 31 industries and answered questions about company culture, career development, image, working condition, salary, wage and diversity.
Here are the health systems appearing on the list and their overall rank:
1. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): 13
2. OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.): 20
3. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital: 24
4. Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital: 26
5. University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center: 48
6. UF Health (Gainesville, Fla.): 50
7. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (Memphis, Tenn.): 52
8. MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston): 54
9. Cincinnati Children's: 63
10. Emory Healthcare (Atlanta): 71
11. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia): 79
12. OhioHealth (Columbus): 91
13. Sutter Health (Sacramento): 101
14. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.): 105
15. Novant Health (North Carolina): 120
16. Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City, Utah): 122
17. University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics (Iowa City): 123
18. Main Line Health (Berwyn, Pa.): 146
19. Mercy Health (Muskegon, Mich.): 171
20. UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa): 176
21. Henry Ford Health System (Detroit): 186
22. Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, Va.): 202
