How much CARES Act cash went to HCA, CHS + UHS in Q2

To help offset losses from the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government has allocated $175 billion in relief funding to hospitals and health systems across the U.S.

Below is how much aid made available under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act that three of the for-profit hospital operators received in the second quarter. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare hasn't released its second-quarter earnings yet.

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

In the second quarter of this year, HCA recorded $822 million in stimulus income from the federal government.

After June 30, HCA received approximately $300 million in additional targeted distribution funds.

Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.)

During the three-month period ended June 30, CHS received $564 million in coronavirus relief aid. However, CHS said it will return some of the relief funding to HHS because it received some amounts for previously divested hospitals.

CHS also said it received $109 million in relief aid payments in July that are not included in the total for the second quarter.

Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.)

UHS said it received about $218 million in relief aid from the CARES Act in the second quarter. This included $157 million that went to its acute care hospitals and $61 million to its behavioral health facilities.

The hospital operator didn't report in its financial results how much funding it received after the three-month period ended June 30.

