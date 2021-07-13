9 health systems among best workplaces for disability inclusion

Nine health systems were named to the 2021 Disability Equality Index's best places to work for disability inclusion.

The index is jointly determined by the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN. The companies determined the winners from a list of 319 companies that completed the Disability Equality Index assessment. Companies featured on the list scored an 80 percent or above on the assessment.

Below are the nine health systems that scored 80 percent or above, listed in alphabetical order:

1. Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)

2. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

3. Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin (Wauwatosa, Wis.)

4. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)

5. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

6. Northwestern Medicine (Chicago)

7. Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

8. Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

9. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

Access the full list here.