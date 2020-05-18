6 states where COVID-19 cases are rising, falling the fastest

In New Jersey, the average number of new coronavirus cases reported daily appears to be falling, but in South Dakota, that number appears to be rising sharply, a new CNN analysis shows.

CNN analyzed trends in daily rates of new COVID-19 cases in states across the U.S. over the last seven days. Analysts adjusted for state populations.

Three states where average daily coronavirus cases are falling fastest:

● New Jersey: New cases dropped from 25 cases per 100,000 people to about 16, a 38 percent decrease.
● Missouri: New cases dropped from nearly 4 cases per 100,000 people to 2.6, a 35 percent decrease.
● Idaho: New cases dropped roughly 1.6 cases per 100,000 people to 1.1, a 35 percent decrease.

Three states where average daily coronavirus cases are rising fastest:

● South Dakota: New cases jumped from nearly 7 cases per 100,000 people to about 15, a 134 percent increase.
● Arkansas: New cases jumped from about 2 cases per 100,000 people to around 3, a nearly 50 percent increase.
● Maine: New cases jumped from 2.1 cases per 100,000 people to 2.8, an almost 32 percent increase.

