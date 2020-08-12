5 states with the most, fewest physicians per capita

Idaho is the state with the fewest physicians per capita, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

Physicians per capita was one of 44 different measures analysts used to identify the best and worst states for healthcare in 2020. Analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia on the metrics, which examined healthcare cost, access and outcomes. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the five states with the fewest physicians per capita, according to the analysis:

1. Idaho

2. Wyoming.

3. Nevada

4. Montana

5. Mississippi

Here are the five states with most physicians per capita, according to the analysis:

1. District of Columbia

2. Massachusetts

3. Rhode Island

4. New York

5. Connecticut

