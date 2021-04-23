5 states with the most employed pharmacists

California has the most employed pharmacists among states, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest occupational employment statistics survey.

In all, there are 315,470 employed pharmacists in the U.S.

Here are states with the most employed pharmacists based on the survey released March 31. People who are self-employed are not included.

1. California: 32,520

2. Texas: 23,150

3. Florida: 20,200

4. New York: 19,460

5. Pennsylvania: 14,900

To access the number of employed pharmacists by state, click here.

