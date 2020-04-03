5 states hit most, least hardest by unemployment hikes since COVID-19

Louisiana is the state with the largest increase in unemployment due to COVID-19, according to an analysis by personal finance website WalletHub.

For the analysis, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across two metrics: increase in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims in the week of March 23 compared to the same week in 2019 and the first week of this year.

Here are the five states with the largest jobless increases:

1. Louisiana

2. North Carolina

3. Indiana

4. New Hampshire

5. Florida

Here are the five states with the smallest jobless increases:

1. Oregon

2. Connecticut

3. Wisconsin

4. Wyoming

5. West Virginia

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.