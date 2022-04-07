37 companies that could be negatively affecting Americans' health

Companies that excessively cater to consumer desires for comfort and convenience could be negatively affecting Americans' health, according to a report released April 7 by Building H, a nonprofit focused on building health into everyday life.

Building H evaluated 37 companies in four industries closely associated with Americans' daily health decisions: food, entertainment, transportation and housing. A team of public health experts examined the companies to determine if they were making it more or less difficult for customers to be healthy.

The team of experts analyzed the companies' product/service selection and influence on their customers' behavior, contacting each company to validate the accuracy of their company profile.

"Our goal is to gauge the net health impact of common products and services used by many Americans in everyday life," Building H said in its report. "We believe these health outcomes are too often overlooked, if not altogether ignored, and by shining a light on them we hope to inspire more creators and leaders in the corporate world to consider the consequences that their products and services have on the health of their customers and consumers."

Here is Building H's ranking of the 37 companies it examined, ranked from worst for consumers' health to best:

1. Culdesac

2. Common

3. Equity Residential

4. Bird (tie)

4. Lime (tie)

4. Niantic (tie)

7. Transit

8. AvalonBay

9. Blue Apron (tie)

9. HelloFresh (tie)



9. Lyft (tie)

12. Apple Maps (tie)

12. Home Chef (tie)

14. Google Maps

15. Uber

16. Imperfect Foods

17. FreshDirect

18. Instacart

19. Amazon Fresh

20. Subway

21. Pulte Group

22. KB Home (tie)

22. Shipt (tie)

24. Chick-fil-A

25. DR Horton (tie)

25. McDonald’s (tie)

27. Uber Eats

28. Grubhub

29. Burger King (tie)

29. Taco Bell (tie)

31. Disney+ (tie)

31. DoorDash (tie)

33. Apple TV, TV+ (tie)

33. Prime Video (tie)

35. HBO Max (tie)

35. Hulu (tie)

37. Netflix