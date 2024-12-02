25 largest health systems by hospital beds

Heightened demand will continue to underscore the importance of bed capacity for health systems nationwide.

There are about 917,000 staffed beds across U.S. hospitals. While more care and procedures are increasingly appropriate for outpatient settings, health systems also face intensified need for inpatient bed capacity. Inpatient utilization is forecasted to rise by 3% to 31 million annual discharges and inpatient days are expected to increase 9% to 170 million over the next decade, according to estimates from Sg2

Below are the top 25 U.S. health systems in descending order of total acute-care hospital beds. Bed data is from the Compendium of U.S. Health Systems for 2023 from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. Find a listing of the largest health systems by hospitals here.

Editor's note: There are 26 systems listed below including Steward Health Care System. While this bed count is reflective of 2023, Steward's bed count took on a different shape in 2024 as it filed for bankruptcy and put its 31 hospitals up for sale. Steward is included below (No. 18) for 2023 but not counted toward the active 25 health systems listed. 

  1. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): 37,395
  2. CommonSpirit Health (Chicago): 16,679
  3. Ascension Health (St. Louis): 15,162
  4. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): 14,914
  5. Tenet Healthcare (Dallas): 12,073
  6. Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.): 10,615
  7. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.): 9,337
  8. Providence (Renton, Wash.): 9,256
  9. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.): 9,046
  10. AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.): 8,809
  11. Prime Healthcare Services (Ontario, Calif.): 6,324
  12. Universal Health Services (Norristown, Pa.): 6,023
  13. UPMC (Pittsburgh): 5,972
  14. Lifepoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.): 5,841
  15. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati): 5,641
  16. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.): 5,412
  17. Banner Health (Phoenix): 5,258
  18. Steward Health Care System (Dallas): 5,050
  19. Cleveland Clinic: 5,048
  20. Corewell Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.): 4,623
  21. Mercy (Chesterfield, Mo.): 4,363
  22. SSM Health (St. Louis): 4,017
  23. RWJBarnabas Health (West Orange, N.J.): 3,966
  24. Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City): 3,938
  25. Christus Health (Irving, Texas): 3,916
  26. Baylor Scott and White Health (Dallas): 3,840

