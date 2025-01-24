20 top US hospitals for 2025, per Money

Money, a personal finance website, has released its 2025 list of the nation's top 75 hospitals, based on an analysis of over 30,000 data points from more than 1,000 hospitals rated four or five stars by CMS.

Each hospital was evaluated using multiple criteria, including overall performance, physician quality, and price transparency, with rankings and letter grades assigned in each category. Top-rated hospitals underwent a rigorous review to rule out disqualifying issues, such as scandals affecting patient care or the absence of essential general hospital services. The rankings also highlight Money's commitment to helping patients navigate the financial side of healthcare.

Price transparency was a key focus, assessed in collaboration with Denniston and RAND Health Care. The evaluation examined how closely a hospital's publicly listed "chargemaster prices" aligned with the actual revenue received from patients or Medicare. Two metrics were used: the first compared chargemaster prices to net patient revenue, including payments from uninsured patients and insurers; the second compared gross billed amounts to Medicare-approved payments. These results were standardized into a 100-point scale and converted into letter grades.

"The price transparency grade does not necessarily mean that a hospital that's graded B+ is cheaper than one with a C," Money notes in its methodology. "Rather, it means its publicly listed prices are more accurate, and so will be more reliable as you financially prepare for your hospital stay."

Money's complete methodology can be found here. Below is a list of the top 20 hospitals for 2025, as identified by Money:

1. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

2. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

3. University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City, Kan.)

4. Inova Fairfax Hospital (Fairfax, Va.)

5. Mayo Clinic Hospital (Rochester, Minn.)

6. Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.)

7. Cleveland Clinic

8. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

9. Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center

10. Riverside Methodist Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)

11. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

12. Houston Methodist Hospital

13. Stanford (Calif.) Health Care

14. Northshore University Evanston (Ill.) Hospital

15. Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital (Milwaukee)

16. Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

17. St. Luke's Hospital Bethlehem (Pa.)

18. Oklahoma Surgical Hospital (Tulsa)

19. Logan Health, Whitefish (Mont.)

20. Sutter Lakeside Hospital (Lakeport, Calif.)