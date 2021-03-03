15 most overweight US cities

The 15 most overweight and obese cities in the U.S. are in the South, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify the areas where weight-related problems are most prevalent, analysts compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across 19 relevant metrics, which fell into one of the following categories: 1) obesity and overweight; 2) health consequences; and 3) food and fitness. Access additional information on the metrics used for the analysis here.

Here are the 15 most overweight and obese cities in the U.S. based on the analysis:

1. McAllen, Texas

2. Memphis, Tenn.

3. Baton Rouge, La.

4. Little Rock, Ark.

5. Shreveport, La.

6. Birmingham, Ala.

7. Jackson, Miss.

8. Mobile, Ala.

9. Lafayette, La.

10. Knoxville, Tenn.

11. Chattanooga, Tenn.

12. Tulsa, Okla.

13. Augusta, Ga.

14. Greenville, S.C.

15. Fayetteville, Ark.

