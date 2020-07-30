12 universities have reported more than 100 COVID-19 cases before fall classes

The New York Times gathered information about COVID-19 cases linked to 270 colleges and universities around the U.S. and found 6,300 cases before the academic year has begun for most of them.



The following schools have reported more than 100 cases linked to their campuses:



1. University of Texas at Austin: 449

2. University of Central Florida (Orlando): 438

3. University of Georgia (Athens): 390

4. Texas A&M University (College Station): 302

5. University of Washington (Seattle): 249

6. University of Florida (Gainesville): 217

7. University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas): 207

8. University of South Florida (Tampa): 182

9. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia): 167

10. University of California, Berkeley: 123

11. University of Connecticut System (Storrs): 112

12. University of California, Los Angeles: 101



Stanford (Calif.) University, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg, Georgia Institute of technology in Atlanta and Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C., all have more than 90 cases linked to their institutions.

