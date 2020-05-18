11 counties most at risk for severe COVID-19 illness

The South and Appalachia have the largest proportion of Americans with underlying health conditions that could put them at risk for severe COVID-19 illness, according to The New York Times.

The data-mapping company PolicyMap created a health risk index for the Times, which identifies counties with high rates of obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, lung and heart disease. Many of these counties are in areas like the South that have not been hard-hit by COVID-19. However, public health experts warned that many of these counties may be unprepared for a new wave of infections, which could have outsized effects on their populations.

Here are 11 counties with the highest health risks compared to the national average. The ranking is based on the percentage of residents who have underlying conditions in each county and the average daily growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the seven-day period ending May 14.

Note: The list only includes counties reporting at least 20 total cases and positive growth rates.

Clinch County, Ga. — 18 percent growth rate Lauderdale County, Tenn. — 11 percent Butler County, Ala. — 7 percent Humphreys County, Miss. — 6 percent Dallas County, Ala. — 6 percent Bullock County, Ala. — 5 percent Lowndes County, Ala. — 5 percent Bertie County, N.C. — 4 percent Choctaw County, Ala. — 4 percent Marengo County, Ala. — 4 percent Holmes County, Miss. — 4 percent

To view the full ranking, click here.

