10 states Google predicts will have the most COVID-19 hospitalizations Aug. 14-28

Google Cloud AI's predictive COVID-19 data dashboard updated its projections for the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations expected by state from Aug. 14-28.



The historical data for cases used to develop this model primarily comes from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Here are the top 10 states expected to see the most COVID-19 hospitalizations from Aug. 14-28.



1. Texas: 6,445

2. California: 6,223

3. Florida: 5,748

4. Georgia: 2,666

5. Illinois: 1,592

6. Alabama: 1,362

7. Arizona: 1,317

8. Virginia: 1,281

9. South Carolina: 1,272

10. Tennessee: 1,252



The dashboard predicts the following number of hospitalizations for the remaining states and District of Columbia through Aug. 28:



Louisiana: 1,212

Mississippi: 1,083

North Carolina: 1,029

Nevada: 941

Ohio: 902

Indiana: 892

Missouri: 878

Kentucky: 729

Michigan: 700

Pennsylvania: 564

Oklahoma: 557

New York: 532

New Jersey: 486

Arkansas: 457

Maryland: 456

Washington: 411

Massachusetts: 387

Hawaii: 380

Wisconsin: 365

Kansas: 349

Minnesota: 309

Colorado: 288

Oregon: 272

Iowa: 255

Idaho: 215

Nebraska: 204

West Virginia: 203

Utah: 181

Connecticut: 172

Alaska: 155

New Mexico: 146

Montana: 132

Rhode Island: 130

District of Columbia: 105

North Dakota: 98

South Dakota: 92

Delaware: 82

Wyoming: 50

Maine: 35

New Hampshire: 30

Vermont: 24



