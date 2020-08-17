10 states Google predicts will have the most COVID-19 hospitalizations Aug. 14-28
Google Cloud AI's predictive COVID-19 data dashboard updated its projections for the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations expected by state from Aug. 14-28.
The historical data for cases used to develop this model primarily comes from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Here are the top 10 states expected to see the most COVID-19 hospitalizations from Aug. 14-28.
1. Texas: 6,445
2. California: 6,223
3. Florida: 5,748
4. Georgia: 2,666
5. Illinois: 1,592
6. Alabama: 1,362
7. Arizona: 1,317
8. Virginia: 1,281
9. South Carolina: 1,272
10. Tennessee: 1,252
The dashboard predicts the following number of hospitalizations for the remaining states and District of Columbia through Aug. 28:
Louisiana: 1,212
Mississippi: 1,083
North Carolina: 1,029
Nevada: 941
Ohio: 902
Indiana: 892
Missouri: 878
Kentucky: 729
Michigan: 700
Pennsylvania: 564
Oklahoma: 557
New York: 532
New Jersey: 486
Arkansas: 457
Maryland: 456
Washington: 411
Massachusetts: 387
Hawaii: 380
Wisconsin: 365
Kansas: 349
Minnesota: 309
Colorado: 288
Oregon: 272
Iowa: 255
Idaho: 215
Nebraska: 204
West Virginia: 203
Utah: 181
Connecticut: 172
Alaska: 155
New Mexico: 146
Montana: 132
Rhode Island: 130
District of Columbia: 105
North Dakota: 98
South Dakota: 92
Delaware: 82
Wyoming: 50
Maine: 35
New Hampshire: 30
Vermont: 24
