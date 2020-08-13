'The data was stale': Florida governor blames June data just added to Miami-Dade COVID-19 counts for spike

The number of COVID-19 cases in Miami-Dade County spiked on Aug. 12 after a lab submitted data from tests originally taken in June, according to a report from News 4 Jax, a local news station.



The Florida Department of Health blamed Niznik Lab Corp. for sending in a backlog of tests nearly two months old for the spike in cases, which was up by 4,141 that day. "The data was stale," said Gov. Ron DeSantis. "Stale test results shouldn't be used by policymakers to determine the way forward for students, parents, workers and businesses in the here and now."



Mr. DeSantis asked the health department to fix the data.



"The point of collecting data should be to illuminate, not obscure, the actual facts," he said.



More articles on data analytics:

UT Austin's COVID-19 death rate projections skewed by erroneous data point

Feds got Nebraska's COVID-19 data wrong, governor says

California still struggling with COVID-19 data-reporting inaccuracies





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.