Feds got Nebraska's COVID-19 data wrong, governor says

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said the White House used "bad data" to calculate the state's COVID-19 positivity rate and then wrongfully listed it among the "red zone" states where the virus is spreading the fastest, according to a report from 6 News, the local NBC affiliate.



Four things to know:



1. The "red zone" states exceed a 10 percent positivity rate. The federal government reported Nebraska had a 14 percent positivity rate, but Mr. Ricketts contends the state never crossed the 10 percent positivity threshold.



2. Mr. Ricketts blamed the federal government for failing to remove repeated positive tests from Nebraska's data, which he says artificially boosted the positivity rate.



3. The state is working to provide accurate information to the federal government, according to the report.



4. Nebraska's positivity rate for Aug. 10 was 8.3 percent, according to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 dashboard.



More articles on data analytics:

Missouri switch from paper to electronic COVID-19 reporting causes 48-hour update delay

California still struggling with COVID-19 data-reporting inaccuracies

California COVID-19 data discrepancies leave health official 'feeling blind'





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.