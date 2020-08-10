Missouri switch from paper to electronic COVID-19 reporting causes 48-hour update delay

Missouri's COVID-19 dashboard experienced a technical glitch that disrupted the state's ability to update its numbers, according to a report from the local NBC affiliate KSDK.



The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services was unable to update its COVID-19 data dashboard between the afternoon of Aug. 7 and 7:30 pm CST Aug. 9 due to technical issues with migrating data to a new system, according to the report. The state updated its reporting system to replace paper reporting.

The new system can collect and disseminate data to epidemiologists and other facilities for case management and better testing coordination, according to the health department.



