CDC, nonprofit launch data-driven research hub to address Alzheimer's disparities

The CDC awarded a five-year, $1.5 million grant to nonprofit UsAgainstAlzheimer's to launch the Center for Brain Health Equity, a data-driven collaborative focused on mitigating the negative effects the disease brings to Black and Latinx communities, the organization announced Aug. 13.

The Center for Brain Health Equity will operate as a hub for community-level data about the relationship between dementia development and social determinants of health such as income inequality and environmental pollution. The center will map data on county and zip-code levels, offering healthcare providers, public health officials, policymakers and researchers a chance to better understand Alzheimer's statistics in geographic and demographic contexts.

"We can make progress against deeply entrenched health disparities if we are purposeful and vigilant in our pursuit of equity," David Satcher, MD, PhD, a member of the center's expert advisory board, said in a news release. "The Center will be critical to driving the coordinated and persistent efforts we need to deliver better brain health outcomes for all communities."

UsAgainstAlzheimer's is partnering with the National Association of Hispanic Nurses, the National Black Nurses Association and Alzheimer's Los Angeles for the project, as Black Americans are twice as likely and Latinx Americans are 1.5 times more likely to develop Alzheimer's than their white peers.

