Washington hasn't reported COVID-19 positivity rate since Aug. 1 due to duplication issues

The Washington state health department hasn't reported a COVID-19 positivity rate since Aug. 1 due to issues with duplicate negative tests, according to a report from the Seattle Times.



Lisa Stromme Warren, a spokesperson for the state department of health, attributed problems with the agency's de-duplicating process for negative tests to the state's inability to calculate a positivity rate. The state has been able to accurately calculate the number of positive tests.



An Aug. 10 note on the state health department's website reads: "We are still unable to report new negative test results, and have not since 8/1. Our team is working hard to address these issues and we will post new information as soon as it is available."



In July, the state reported a lag in entering negative test results into its data system and also reported around 21 percent of the negative results didn't specify which county they came from.

