10 specialties with lowest percentage of female physicians

Urology and orthopedics have the lowest percentages of female physicians compared to other medical specialties, according to a new Medscape survey.

Medscape, a medical news website, surveyed 17,461 U.S. physicians in more than 30 specialties from Oct. 4, 2019, through Feb. 10.

Here are 10 medical specialties with the lowest percentage of female physicians:

● Urology: 10 percent

● Orthopedics: 11 percent

● Plastic surgery: 16 percent

● Cardiology: 16 percent

● Pulmonary medicine: 17 percent

● Radiology: 21 percent

● Gastroenterology: 22 percent

● Otolaryngology: 22 percent

● Anesthesiology: 22 percent

● Emergency medicine: 25 percent

