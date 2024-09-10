WVU Medicine hospitals, Associated Radiologists partner

Associated Radiologists, known as ARI, is now providing on-site radiology services exclusively for WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals in South Charleston, W.Va.

Thomas Hospitals previously partnered with Kanawha Valley Radiologists for imaging services, which ARI recently acquired, according to a Sept. 5 news release on the partnership.

As part of the collaboration, the hospital plans to introduce new 3T MRI, additional CT scanners, and advanced PET imaging techniques to support patients with a range of conditions, including for cancer, cardiac and pediatric care.

ARI is a 20-member group and has provided radiology services in the region for more than 55 years.