Florida systems gain imaging access in $100M acquisition

RadNet has expanded into Southwest Florida through the acquisition of Radiology Regional, adding 13 outpatient imaging centers across Naples, Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota.

The centers, previously part of LucidHealth, will support health systems and care teams in the region with diagnostic services including MRI, CT, PET/CT, mammography and ultrasound, according to a Jan. 7 RadNet news release.

Company leaders said the acquisition supports growing demand for advanced imaging and early disease detection in Florida’s aging population. RadNet plans to deploy its DeepHealth AI tools to enhance accuracy and streamline workflows at the acquired centers.