UMass Memorial radiology leader named chief of medical affairs

Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Healthcare has appointed Steven Baccei, MD, as chief of medical affairs.

Dr. Baccei, a practicing musculoskeletal radiologist and radiology professor, has served as vice chair for quality, safety, and process improvement in radiology since 2015, according to a news release from the UMass Chan Medical School, also in Worcester.

He has been serving as interim co-chief medical officer alongside Kimiyoshi Kobayashi, MD, since March 2023. Dr. Kobayashi has been appointed to the chief medical officer role.

Dr. Baccei will continue to oversee medical staff services and chair the Medical Executive Committee. He will also manage research collaboration at Worcester-based UMass Memorial Medical Center as well as serve as the executive for graduate medical education, ethics and advanced practice providers, the release said.