Mercy hospital builds radiology suite with $5M Walmart donation

Rogers-based Mercy Northwest Arkansas received a $5 million gift from the Walmart Foundation to expand the hospital, including building a new interventional radiology suite.

The new suite will provide advanced treatments to patients and will use the most up-to-date medical equipment, according to an July 31 news release.

The northwest Arkansas community loses approximately $950 million annually as patients leave for medical services and specialty care. The new hospital expansions will help reverse that trend, the release said.

Additional expansion projects will be announced at a later date.