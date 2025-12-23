CU Anschutz debuts Epic-integrated AI for radiologists

The University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine in Aurora has developed an AI-powered assistant to help radiologists review EHRs more efficiently.

The tool, called AIDA, extracts and summarizes relevant EHR data to reduce the time radiologists spend searching for clinical context when interpreting imaging, according to a Dec. 22 news release. Designed to integrate with Epic, the platform aims to support faster, higher-quality reporting.

AIDA was built over two years with input from clinical and IT leaders at CU Anschutz. It has been piloted by 18 radiologists, who reported time savings and reduced cognitive load.

Researchers are planning a clinical trial to assess the tool’s impact on documentation quality, clinician burnout and decision-making. While their current focus is on radiology, developers said the tool has potential for other specialties.