Memorial Sloan Kettering names breast imaging chief

Elizabeth Gregerson -

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center has appointed Kimberly Feigin, MD, to serve as chief of the breast imaging service within the radiology department. 

The role was previously held by Maxine Jochelson, MD. 

Dr. Feigin has been with Memorial Sloan Kettering for 22 years, where she most recently served as interim chief of the service line, according to a Jan. 13 news release from the cancer center. 

She also serves as continuing medical education coordinator and the head of quality assurance for breast imaging.

