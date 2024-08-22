GE Healthcare, UC San Diego Health partner on female-specific imaging

GE HealthCare and University of California San Diego School of Medicine are partnering to investigate advanced magnetic resonance imaging protocols and techniques for female-specific diseases.

The project aims to elevate women's pelvic health and develop comprehensive educational materials for clinicians to inform decisions and diagnose conditions faster, according to an Aug. 19 company news release. The project will encompass a wide spectrum of diseases of the female pelvis, which are often understudied, misdiagnosed and ineffectively treated.

In the U.S., 20% of all outpatient appointments in secondary care for female patients are about pelvic pain, which accounts for an estimated $882 million in outpatient management expenses, according to the release.