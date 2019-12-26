WHO reports 1st relapse in Ebola outbreak

The World Health Organization has confirmed the first case of a relapse in the ongoing Ebola virus epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Eleven new Ebola cases were reported between Dec. 11 and Dec. 17. The new cases are linked to an individual who was classified, based on preliminary sample sequencing, as experiencing a relapse.

As of Dec. 17, a total of 3,351 Ebola cases have been reported in the Congo, and 2,217 people have died of the virus since the most recent outbreak began in August 2018. Of the total number of cases, 941 are children younger than 18 years.

