What is 'quality'? NAHQ campaign aims to standardize definition

The National Association for Healthcare Quality announced a new campaign July 1 aimed at underscoring the importance of the quality at healthcare facilities nationwide.

Dubbed "The Power of Q," the campaign will focus on improving quality to ultimately enhance patient outcomes. The demand for the initiative was sparked by research the NAHQ conducted finding that "revealed the healthcare community still has vastly different definitions of what quality is," according to the news release.

"When stakeholders can't even agree on definitions of quality, that limits our ability to achieve quality goals," Stephanie Mercado, executive director and CEO of NAHQ, said in the release. "The stakes in healthcare have never been higher, so alignment has never been more important."

The goal is to establish a more clarified, universal definition of what quality looks like in healthcare and how to implement changes to improve it.

Campaign messaging for the initiative centers around thinking about quality as "the big Q" and central in all patient interactions related to care.

"As the quality leader, NAHQ must take responsibility for elevating the entire category – from 'small q quality' that too many equate with being narrowly focused on just compliance to BIG Q Quality, critical to solving healthcare’s biggest problems," Stacey Rubin, senior vice president of marketing for NAHQ stated in the release. "Big Q needs to be at the center of patient care, so we put a giant, undeniable Q in the operating room. Quality must be prioritized in the boardroom, so we put the subject on the table, literally. And we aren't stopping there."