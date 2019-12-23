The 3 superbugs most associated with HAIs

Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Klebsiella are the antibiotic-resistant pathogens most commonly associated with healthcare-associated infections, according to a study published in Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology.

Researchers analyzed data for HAIs that occurred between 2015 and 2017 and were reported to the CDC's National Healthcare Safety Network. They examined data for central line-associated bloodstream infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, ventilator-associated events and surgical site infections that were reported at 5,626 acute care hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities.

E. coli was associated with 18 percent of HAIs, while S. aureus was associated with 12 percent and Klebsiella 9 percent.

