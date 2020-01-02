Texas clinic warns patients of potential bacterial meningitis exposure

A medical clinic in Texas is warning patients and visitors of a potential exposure to bacterial meningitis after a pediatric patient died of the illness Dec. 30, reports KHOU 11 News Houston.

Myles Cheatham, 5, sought care at Spring, Texas-based Express Family Clinic the morning of Dec. 30 for a fever and stomachache. His heart stopped during an examination and providers were not able to revive him.

Clinicians identified bacterial meningitis as a potential diagnosis, which was later confirmed by local health officials.

Express Family Clinic said any individuals who visited the facility between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 30 may have been exposed to the illness. The clinic said only individuals who had close personal contact with the boy need to be treated with preventive antibiotics, according to a statement cited by KHOU.

More articles on clinical leadership & infection control:

8 clinical leaders share tips for improving the patient experience

University Hospitals employee gives patient kidney

54 dead from vaping-related illness as 2019 ends, CDC says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.