Starbucks offering free coffee to front-line healthcare workers in December

Throughout December, Starbucks is offering free coffee to all U.S. healthcare workers on the pandemic front line.

Front-line responders can receive a free tall brewed coffee at participating U.S. Starbucks stores this month. According to a Dec. 1 news release, the move aims to show appreciation for healthcare workers as COVID-19 cases rise.

The company also donated $100,000 to National Alliance on Mental Illness to support virtual mental health resources for front-line responders and has plans to deliver care packages to 50,000 front-line responders.

