Resting heart rate can differ widely among Americans, study finds

The daily resting heart rate of Americans may vary by as much as 70 beats per minute, according to a study published in Plos One.

Researchers gathered data from 92,457 people in the U.S. who wore a heart rate tracker for at least 20 hours a day, two days a week for 35 weeks between March 2016 and February 2018. They gathered daily resting heart rate data for a median of 320 days.

They found that the average daily resting heart rate was 65 beats per minute, with a range of 40 to 109 beats per minute among all people in the study.

For most people, resting heart rate remained relatively stable over the short term, but 20 percent of study participants experienced at least one week in which their resting heart rate fluctuated by10 beats per minute or more.

More articles on clinical leadership & infection control:

Flu sickening children at unusually high rate

8 hospitals seeking CMOs

How US hospitals, CMS, WHO are preparing for coronavirus spread



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.