8 hospitals seeking CMOs

Below are eight hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CMOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Billings (Mont.) Clinic

2. Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy (Omaha, Neb.)

3. Erlanger Health System (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

4. Memorial Hermann Sugar Land (Texas) Hospital

5. Schneck Medical Center (Seymour, Ind.)

6. Texas Health Services (Arlington)

7. UK HealthCare (Lexington, Ky.)

8. University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

