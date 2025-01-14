Press Ganey launches AI tools to predict safety risks, turnover

Press Ganey is introducing three AI-powered solutions for healthcare leaders in safety, human resources, nursing, patient experience and marketing.

One tool, AI Recommend, identifies employees at risk of leaving the organization and provides engagement plans. It also detects safety risks from patient feedback, classifies harm events and offers recommendations for overlooked issues, Press Ganey said in a Jan. 14 news release.

AI Summarize instantly analyzes feedback from surveys, patient portals, calls and online reviews. Users can ask questions such as, "Which clinics are performing above average?" according to the company.

The third product, AI Compose, drafts context-aware responses to reviews.

These tools are available on Press Ganey's HX Platform, part of its $500 million investment in generative AI and other technologies. The company's other AI resources have already contributed to improved outcomes, the organization said.

"Hospitals already using Press Ganey's AI-powered predictive rounding have doubled their ability to identify at-risk patients, enabling timely interventions," the company said. "Nursing Intelligence, another AI-driven feature, reduces the time spent reviewing patient experience data by 50%, streamlining the Magnet application process."