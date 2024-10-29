Press Ganey unveils AI tool to support nurse leaders with Magnet designation

A new AI-powered tool from Press Ganey can save hospitals hours of time spent preparing data while pursuing Magnet recognition, the organization said Oct. 28.

The tool, dubbed Nursing Intelligence, uses machine learning capabilities to "quickly track, monitor and visualize key data on nurse satisfaction, patient experience and clinical outcomes, while also comparing their performance to industry benchmarks," according to Press Ganey.

Early adopters of the tool noting the time savings include Atlanticare in Atlantic City, N.J., Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. At Froedtert, the tool cut time spent reviewing patient experience in half, according to Nicole Immel, the hospital's Magnet program insights analyst.

"The tool is a game changer in driving operational excellence," Aleshia Harrison, MSN, RN, director of shared governance and the Magnet program at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, said in a Press Ganey news release. "What I appreciate most about the AI is its simplicity — the report format is intuitive and easy to push out to nurse managers."