U of Alabama invests $80M in nursing program expansion

Tuscaloosa-based University of Alabama is investing more than $80 million to double its nursing program.
The expansion is developed in close partnership with the University of Alabama system and the Birmingham-based UAB Health System. When completed, it will be one of the nation’s largest nursing programs, according to a Feb. 12 system news release.
The expansion aims to double the number of nursing students in the undergraduate and graduate clinical programs from its current 1,704 to 3,436 by 2030.
To that end, the university is:
- Adding faculty positions.
- Expanding in-state recruitment to the program.
- Renovating existing simulation and clinical training facilities, and adding 50,100 square-feet of research space, classrooms, simulation labs, offices and support services.
- Increasing clinical partnerships, including increasing the number of clinical placement opportunities at UAB Health System.
- Building a pedestrian bridge to connect the college with DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa.