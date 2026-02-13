U of Alabama invests $80M in nursing program expansion

Tuscaloosa-based University of Alabama is investing more than $80 million to double its nursing program.

The expansion is developed in close partnership with the University of Alabama system and the Birmingham-based UAB Health System. When completed, it will be one of the nation’s largest nursing programs, according to a Feb. 12 system news release.

The expansion aims to double the number of nursing students in the undergraduate and graduate clinical programs from its current 1,704 to 3,436 by 2030.

To that end, the university is: