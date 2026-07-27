NIH names nursing institute leader

The National Institutes of Health has appointed Courtney Aklin, PhD, director of the National Institute of Nursing Research.

Dr. Aklin has served as acting director and acting scientific director of the National Institute of Nursing Research since April 2025, according to a July 24 NIH news release.

The National Institute of Nursing Research has an annual budget of about $200 million. Its teams conduct research to “address pressing health challenges, improve care delivery and inform practice,” the release said.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.