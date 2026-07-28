Florida system 4th to launch Epic ambient AI for nurses

Miami Beach, Fla.-based Mount Sinai Medical Center is the fourth health system in the nation to launch Epic’s ambient AI tool for inpatient nurses.

Chart with Art is already being used by the medical center’s physicians, according to a July 28 system news release. The tool works in English and Spanish. More than 30% of Mount Sinai’s patients are native Spanish speakers.

The tool began its rollout to inpatient nurses in late July.

Mount Sinai also is the first health system in Florida to implement the tool for nurses, the release said.

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