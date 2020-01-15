Nurse promoting abstinence on social media sparks concern over profession

A now-deleted TikTok video of a nurse promoting abstinence outside of marriage to prevent sexually transmitted diseases has prompted conversation about prejudices patients have experienced from medical professionals, Business Insider reports.

In the 18-second video, Holly Grace, RN, says, "The best way to prevent STDs is waiting for sex until marriage. Just the truth." Ms. Grace, who goes by "Nurse Holly" on TikTok, has around 1.7 million followers on the social media app.

"Anyone else thinks it's wrong that nurses and doctors are judging patients on TikTok?" Cora B, Twitter handle @mommyof2dogs, posted.

"I understand that my voice will not be accepted by many as it's an unpopular view," Ms. Grace said in a written statement to Business Insider. "This video was simply created with the intention of helping little girls see that saving sex for one partner may have certain benefits. I do truly apologize for any offense that was taken."

She said she had posted comments on the video about the importance of using protection to prevent STDs as well.

Most tweeted comments seemed to agree that the TikTok portrayed nurses negatively.

