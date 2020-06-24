NQF: How the healthcare industry can normalize high-quality care by 2030

The National Quality Forum released recommendations to reach consistent high-quality care for every person in the U.S. by 2030.

Nearly 100 leaders and diverse stakeholders worked to identify actionable opportunities that will normalize high-quality care for every person, especially vulnerable populations. The report emphasizes the need for high-quality care, citing medical errors as the third leading cause of death in the U.S. (about 250,000 deaths each year).

NQF urges private and public sector leaders to embrace the recommendations to ensure care is safe, appropriate and person-centered for all.

Ten high-impact opportunities:

Implement a single-person identifier to match people to health records across all care settings.

Standardize quality data to enable improvement and outcomes analysis.

Adopt population health-based payment as the primary payment model.

Standardize data and interventions to reduce disparities and achieve health equity.

Create actionable intelligence to better educate and engage healthcare consumers.

Ensure advanced technologies improve safe and appropriate outcomes.

Integrate virtual and innovative care models into the delivery system.

Improve access to optimal care by recognizing clinical licenses across the U.S.

Accelerate adoption of leading practices.

Cultivate workforce competencies in safe, appropriate, person-centered care.

