How Vizient’s CEO defines ‘systemness’

The CEO and president of Vizient, Byron Jobe, said Feb. 25 that “systemness,” not scale, will define healthcare’s next era.

After years of “scale, diversification and integration” to ward off industry headwinds, health system leaders are shifting to a new priority: aligning their now bigger organization. Mr. Jobe described systemness as a continuous operating model focused on alignment in a Feb. 25 Vizient blog post.

Systemness does not have to erase local identity, as organizations can align systemwide priorities and operating models without forcing uniformity, according to the post.

“Systemness also looks different by market,” Mr. Jobe wrote. “Some organizations align tightly everywhere. Others remain locally operated but align deliberately in a few critical areas.”

Some systems, including Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health, have cited systemness as a reason for new leadership structures.

“True systemness means every employee is aligned around one clear mission that guides every strategy and decision we make,” said Warren Moore, CEO and president of Inspira, which operates four hospitals, two cancer centers and about a dozen health centers.

“As change within the healthcare industry continues to accelerate, we’re evolving our leadership model so we can operate more effectively as a single organization with a shared purpose, allowing us to move faster, stay aligned and deliver on Inspira’s community-first mission with greater consistency and accountability,” Mr. Moore said in a Feb. 25 news release.