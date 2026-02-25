Inspira Health revamps leadership to drive ‘systemness’

Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health is revamping its leadership structure to strengthen “systemness” across the organization and support more coordinated, efficient decision-making.

The updated shared decision-making model formalizes collaboration through smaller, cross-functional leadership teams designed to align priorities, streamline coordination and accelerate execution across the system.

“Our community counts on Inspira to be there in the moments that matter,” CEO Amy Mansue said in a Feb. 25 news release. “Strengthening how our leaders work together across the system helps us continue to deliver a consistent, high-quality experience for our patients and their families so that they can get the care they need close to home, every time.”

Effective March 1, Inspira appointed four executives to help lead the model in partnership with Ms. Mansue and President and COO Warren Moore:

Lydia Stockman, RN, was promoted from senior vice president, chief administrative officer to executive vice president, chief clinical officer. She will oversee clinical care across the system, advance quality and patient safety initiatives and ensure regulatory and accreditation compliance.

John Saffioti was promoted from system vice president, ambulatory services to senior vice president, operations. He will lead systemwide operations, including facilities, safety and security, hospitality services and enterprise access operations, and align operational processes with clinical workflows.

April Venable was promoted from senior vice president, operations strategy and transformation, to senior vice president and chief strategy officer. She will oversee strategic planning, partnerships and joint ventures, value-based care programs and community impact initiatives.

Ruth Bash, senior vice president and chief experience officer, will expand her oversight to include human resources in addition to patient and workplace experience, and marketing and communications.

Mr. Moore said the leadership appointments reflect Inspira’s commitment to delivering high-quality care and advancing innovation across the organization.

“True systemness means every employee is aligned around one clear mission that guides every strategy and decision we make,” Mr. Moore said. “As change within the healthcare industry continues to accelerate, we’re evolving our leadership model so we can operate more effectively as a single organization with a shared purpose, allowing us to move faster, stay aligned and deliver on Inspira’s community-first mission with greater consistency and accountability.”