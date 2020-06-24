HHS to tackle COVID-19 health disparities through $40M initiative

HHS will help address COVID-19 health disparities through a $40 million collaboration with Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta.

HHS' Office of Minority Health will partner with Morehouse on the three-year initiative, which aims to boost COVID-19 education and response efforts in minority, rural and other underserved communities.

Morehouse will oversee the creation of a national network of community-based organizations that will share COVID-19 information, resources and response strategies with hard-hit communities.

The initiative will launch in July.

